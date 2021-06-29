Crystal Palace are hopeful of finalising the deal to appoint Patrick Vieira as their new manager today after reaching an agreement in principle with the Frenchman, according to The Athletic.

The Eagles have faced problems in finding a replacement for Roy Hodgson who left the club at the end of last season.

They backed out of the negotiations with Nuno Espirito Santo because of his demands and Lucien Favre declined to take up the role despite agreeing on a contract with the club.

But it seems they are finally close to getting a new manager in as the Palace are claimed to have agreed on a deal in principle with Vieira.

The former Arsenal midfielder has agreed to become the next manager at Selhurst Park but he is yet to sign on the dotted line with the club.

However, Crystal Palace are confident that they will be able to finalise the terms of the agreement and rubberstamp the deal to appoint Vieira.

The 45-year-old has been out of work since being sacked at Nice last year and has been keen to manage in the Premier League.

And if everything goes according to plan, he will be confirmed as the next Palace manager soon.

Vieira is currently in England in the role of a broadcaster for the European Championship.