Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s camp have been left baffled by Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave him out of the England squad that will take on Germany this evening, according to The Athletic.

Calvert-Lewin is part of England’s 26-man squad in the European Championship and has four goals in ten appearances for the Three Lions.

But his involvement in the tournament has been reduced to playing just a minute in the opening group game against Croatia.

He was an unused substitute against Scotland and the Czech Republic, despite Harry Kane’s poor form up front for England in the tournament.

And more bad news in store for the forward as it has been claimed that he has been completely left out of the squad that will take on Germany today.

He will neither be part of the starting eleven nor will his name appear in the 12 substitutes Southgate could name for the bench.

The striker is disappointed at being left out but people close to him have been left baffled by the England manager’s decision.

With Kane out of form, there was an expectation that Calvert-Lewin would get an opportunity at least from the bench in the last 16 game.

He scored 21 goals for Everton last season and started against Romania just before the start of the European Championship.