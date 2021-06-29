Olivier Deschacht is of the view that in replacing Chelsea loan star Matt Miazga with Wesley Hoedt, Anderlecht have improved defensively.

The Belgian giants had United States international Miazga on loan from Chelsea last season and he made 33 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Miazga has returned to Chelsea and to replace him Anderlecht chose to snap up Netherlands star Hoedt from Southampton.

Anderlecht legend Deschacht is of the view that in bringing in Hoedt to replace Miazga is a smart move on the part of his former club and will make them stronger at the back.

He told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad: “With Hoedt they can get even better.

“He is much better than Miazga.

“With his experience and good feet, he is a real top transfer.”

Hoedt spent last season on loan in Italy at Lazio and has penned a contract running until the summer of 2025 at Anderlecht.

The defender fell out of favour at Southampton in recent years and in addition to his stint at Lazio also spent time on loan at Celta Vigo and Royal Antwerp.