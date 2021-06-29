Real Sociedad hitman Willian Jose has admitted he is still frustrated over his club not allowing him to join Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020 and does not understand why the switch did not happen.

Jose was among Spurs top targets in January 2020, when they were keen on bringing in a striker to step up in place of injured Harry Kane.

The Brazilian talked with then Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho over the phone, with him keen on a move to London, but his club Real Seceded did not allow him to leave.

Jose admitted he is still frustrated that the San Sebastian outfit did not allow him to join Spurs, preventing him from capitalising on a great opportunity to excel in his career.

The 29-year-old ultimately ended up playing in the Premier League, joining Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan in January, but he stressed he still does not understand why La Real did not allow him to leave for Spurs a year ago, with a €23m fee mooted.

“You have to take advantage of opportunities and I saw that it was an opportunity”, Jose told Spanish daily Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

“I got to talk to Mourinho on the phone and I really wanted to go to Tottenham.

“I told them that I wanted to join them and they were delighted with the possibility of me being there.

“In the end things did not go well and this year they let me go to Wolves.

“I don’t understand why a few months ago they didn’t want to let me go for €23m and now they have let me leave.

“Football is sometimes difficult to understand.”

Having returned to his parent club following his loan stint in the Midlands, Jose is now keen to leave Real Sociedad for good this summer.