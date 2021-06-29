Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga has revealed that he is making solid progress on his road to recovery and believes that he may make his return from injury sooner than expected.

Tanganga made six appearances for the north London outfit in the Premier League last season.

The 22-year-old has been on the sidelines since being carried off the field on a stretcher in a match between Spurs and Aston Villa on 19th May.

The right-footed defender insisted that he is making good progress on his recovery from injury and stated that he is regaining his fitness levels.

Tanganga also revealed that he may surprise the Tottenham faithful and make his return to Spurs squad sooner than expected.

The Spurs talent believes that the upcoming season will be huge for him and stressed that he is committed to making the sacrifices necessary to return to the Tottenham squad as soon as possible.

“I feel good! I feel like I’m not far away and I believe I’ll be back sooner than perhaps some people think”, Tanganga told Tottenham’s official site.

“I’m on the pitch doing my running, getting fitter and hopefully I’ll be back soon.

“Obviously you sacrifice holidays to stay here and just get ready so I haven’t really had an opportunity to get away anywhere, but it’s fine because I’m hoping it’s going to be a big season for myself compared to how it went last year.

“I want to stay fit and just play as many games as I possibly can.”

It remains to be seen how quickly the youngster can make his return from injury to the Spurs squad next season.