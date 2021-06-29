Leeds United are not in a position to pay the buyout clause of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez at the moment, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds in the ongoing summer transfer window.

There are conflicting claims over whether Leeds are actively chasing Nandez’s signature, but the Whites have been tipped to look to make sure they land a midfielder over the course of the summer.

His agent has confirmed that he has been approached by a club in England and it has been claimed to be Leeds.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Whites do not want to pay the buyout clause figure in his contract.

Nandez has a €36m release clause in his contract but Leeds are not in a position to pay such a figure on a single player this summer.

Leeds are not focusing on getting a deal done to sign left-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona for a fee of €15m.

It has been claimed that Leeds could revisit the possibility of signing Nandez later in the window if Cagliari are willing to negotiate on the price.