Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are finalising the payment structure as Jadon Sancho edges closer to a move to Old Trafford this summer.

The transfer saga involving Manchester United’s interest in Sancho has run over more than a year, but it is set to conclude soon.

Manchester United refused to pay the €120m that Dortmund wanted last summer but the two clubs are close to working out an agreement.

A deal in principle is in place that would see Manchester United pay a fee of €85m to Dortmund to take the former Manchester City youngster back to the northwest of the country.

And according to German daily WAZ, they are now working out the payment structures and the finer details of the agreement.

Dortmund are believed to be insisting on getting the full fee paid over three instalments over the next three years.

But the two clubs are expected to agree on Dortmund getting the money over a four-year instalment.

Sancho has long agreed on personal terms with Manchester United and have been waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement.

Dortmund were insisting on getting €90m but have agreed to meet the Red Devils halfway by accepting a fee of €85m.

Even if the agreement is finalised, Manchester United will have to wait until the end of England’s European Championship campaign to sign Sancho.