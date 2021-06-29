Rennes technical director Florian Maurice has insisted that the club are yet to receive an offer for Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

The 18-year-old midfielder has a year left on his contract and has been heavily linked with a move away from Rennes in the ongoing transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing him and the French giants are believed to be his preferred choice as well.

But Manchester United have expressed an interest in the French midfielder and are expected to hold talks with his entourage this week over a potential switch to Old Trafford this summer.

Camavinga is most likely to leave Rennes but Maurice stressed that the club are yet to receive a bid from any of Camavinga’s suitors.

He conceded that several clubs are interested in the French midfielder but any deal would depend on what kind of money his suitors have in their kitty.

The Rennes technical director told TV Rennes: “Frankly, it is difficult to say yes [that he will definitely leave] because today there is no offer that has arrived at the office of the president.

“We are continuing the discussions and we hope to achieve something. The transfer window ends on 31st August.

“There are certain clubs who want Eduardo but he also has a price and there also needs to be an agreement at that level.”

There is talk that Rennes want €100m from his departure despite the midfielder’s contract situation.

Maurice stressed that he never said that is the amount they want but indicated a player of Camavinga’s quality should fetch them a considerable fee.

“The transfer fee would be tied to the performance of the player and the finances of the club that want the player.

“I never spoke of €100m but he is a player who was an international in September and who perhaps had a slightly more delicate season.

“But I still have confidence in Eduardo’s quality.”