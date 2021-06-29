Ipswich Town new boy Matt Penney will not be fazed by the size of the club and has the qualities to succeed at Portman Road, feels Tractor Boys manager Paul Cook.

The Portman Road outfit have confirmed the acquisition of the 23-year-old’s services on a free transfer after he was let go by their league rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Penney has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Tractor Boys, with the club having the option to extend the contract by another year.

Delighted with the arrival of the former Sheffield Wednesday star, Ipswich manager Cook has backed him to make an impact at the Suffolk-based club.

The 54-year-old is of the view that Penney will not be fazed by the size of the club and feels he has what it takes to continue his development as a player at Portman Road.

“Matt has a lot of qualities and is at an age where his whole career is in front of him”, Cook told Ipswich’s official site.

“I can tell he has a real appetite and he should be a great addition to the squad.

“The size of this club won’t faze him and he can grow here.”

Penney made 15 appearances across all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday in the recently concluded season.