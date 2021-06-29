West Ham United target Attila Szalai has revealed he wants to test himself in top leagues, but stressed he is committed to doing his best for Fenerbahce at present.

The centre-back became a key player for Fenerbahce in a short span of time, putting in a string of eye-catching displays since arriving at the club in January.

Szalai, who was integral to Hungary in their European Championship run, has drawn admiring glances from abroad with his performances for club and country, with Premier League outfit West Ham linked with an interest in him.

And the 23-year-old revealed he is working hard to improve his game as he wants to test his mettle in top leagues amidst growing interest in his signature from elsewhere.

However, Szalai stressed he is committed to giving his best for Fenerbahce, where has a long-term contract at present, but left the door open for a move.

“Different transfer news comes out frequently”, Szalai was quoted as saying by En Son Haber.

“The formula is simple: I am a Fenerbahce fan, I have a contract that runs for many years.

“Not to mention how proud I am to play for a big club like Fenerbahce!

“Of course, it’s no secret that if life brings me the opportunity to transfer to another team, I want to test myself in one of the top leagues.

“I’m working harder every day to play in one of the best leagues.

“It’s an honour to be linked with [interest from] such big clubs, but I’m not one to dwell on that kind of thing.

“The most important thing for me is to play continuously.

“I am very happy at Fenerbahce and I have no problems.

“[I am having a] good time, I’m at a good club.

“I can improve myself. I can fight for success.

“I’m at Fenerbahce, I’ll stay at Fenerbahce, so there’s no need to talk about transfers until Fenerbahce say that they have received an offer they deem fit”.

Szalai is contracted at the Turkish giants until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether his stint will end prematurely with clubs from other top flight clubs looking with prying eyes, including West Ham.