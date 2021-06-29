Lazio will look to lower West Ham United’s asking price for Felipe Anderson or try to secure a loan move for him as they press the accelerator on a move, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Biancocelesti made a whopping £41.5m including add-ons in 2018 when they sold Anderson to West Ham.

Three years now into his West Ham stint, Anderson’s career has gone downhill and the Hammers are tipped to be prepared to let him go this summer.

The attacking midfielder is heavily linked with leaving the London Stadium this summer and his former club Lazio are touted to be among his potential destinations.

Lazio held talks with Anderson’s agents last week and, according to Italian radio station Radiosei, they will meet the player again this week as they seek to accelerate proceedings to land him.

West Ham are looking for a fee around €8m for Anderson, but Lazio are currently not ready to match it.

The Rome outfit want to water down the Hammers’ asking price for Anderson or try and look to structure an initial loan deal for him.

Anderson is prepared to spread his salary throughout the length of a potential contract at Lazio as he is warm to a return to the Italian capital.

West Ham and Lazio are yet to reach an agreement over Anderson while it has been claimed that his agent has offered him to Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the ongoing window.