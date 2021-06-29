 

The Eagles faithful are torn over the prospect of Arsenal legend Vieira becoming the club’s new manager, but the majority of them maintained that a new appointment should be made as soon as possible.

 

Despite initiating negotiations with the likes of Nuno Espirito Santo and Lucien Favre, Crystal Palace have been unable to finalise a deal to rope in a successor to Roy Hodgson.

 

 

As Vieira is claimed to be closing in on the hot seat at the capital club, some fans have mixed reactions on the matter, with Georgie Edge believing that they are doomed to be relegated if the Frenchman takes over.

 

 

Clinton Davey urged Crystal Palace to bring in a manager, but revealed that he did not predict that his club would select the Frenchman as a potential candidate.

 

 

 

Eagles fan Uncle Wilson hopes that the talks between the London club and Vieira do not collapse like they did with Nuno and Favre.

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Neil Ogilvie insists that he would have favoured Sean Dyche, Eddie Howe or Frank Lampard for the top job at Crystal Palace but Sam thinks that the former Arsenal legend’s winning mentality is perfect to lead the Eagles.

 

 

 

It remains to be seen if the Eagles can finalise the appointment of Vieira for the job at Selhurst Park and put an end to their managerial hunt.

 