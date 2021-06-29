A number of Crystal Palace fans have taken to social media to express their views following the news that Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is closing in on the managerial post at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles faithful are torn over the prospect of Arsenal legend Vieira becoming the club’s new manager, but the majority of them maintained that a new appointment should be made as soon as possible.

Despite initiating negotiations with the likes of Nuno Espirito Santo and Lucien Favre, Crystal Palace have been unable to finalise a deal to rope in a successor to Roy Hodgson.

As Vieira is claimed to be closing in on the hot seat at the capital club, some fans have mixed reactions on the matter, with Georgie Edge believing that they are doomed to be relegated if the Frenchman takes over.

Shocking!! We’re going down — georgie edge (@georgieedge) June 29, 2021

Clinton Davey urged Crystal Palace to bring in a manager, but revealed that he did not predict that his club would select the Frenchman as a potential candidate.

Well, didn’t see that one coming, hearing that the Chairman and the board are still trying to seal the Favre deal with new talks and now this ! Who knows, a big roll of the dice for the club if so. Clock is ticking , so we need an appointment. — Clinton Davey (@ClintonDavey) June 29, 2021

Eagles fan Uncle Wilson hopes that the talks between the London club and Vieira do not collapse like they did with Nuno and Favre.

Let’s hope that this doesn’t fall through again. — Uncle Wilsøn™ (@iam_wilsons) June 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Neil Ogilvie insists that he would have favoured Sean Dyche, Eddie Howe or Frank Lampard for the top job at Crystal Palace but Sam thinks that the former Arsenal legend’s winning mentality is perfect to lead the Eagles.

I’d have have Dyche or Howe or Lampard before Vierra every day of the week . Might need Big Sam back after Xmas to keep us in the PL . Fascinating to hear what it is about Vierra that convinced Steve Parish he’s a good appointment for CPFC if he really is coming ❤️💙 — neil ogilvie (@neiog) June 29, 2021

A manager with a winning mentality is exactly what we need. Plus, think of the talent we might be about to sign this summer. I’ll take it over Frank. — Sam (@SamBeSpittinFax) June 29, 2021

It remains to be seen if the Eagles can finalise the appointment of Vieira for the job at Selhurst Park and put an end to their managerial hunt.