Arsenal are unwilling to consider loan offers for Hector Bellerin who has been linked with a move away from the Gunners this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Bellerin has two years left on his contract with Arsenal but he is one of the players who the club are open to moving on.

The Gunners need funds this summer and Bellerin has been identified as one of the players who could bring significant money into the club’s coffers if he leaves.

Inter are interested in signing him and he also has suitors in Spain, with Real Betis and Atletico Madrid showing a willingness to take him off Arsenal’s hands.

But it has been claimed that Arsenal are not receptive to loan offers for Bellerin in the ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners want a straightforward transfer as they need the guarantee of earning some cash from his departure.

Inter are believed to be considering signing him on loan but for the moment Arsenal are not interested in such bids.

However, at the moment there is no movement in the Bellerin case and nothing concrete has happened yet.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal change their stance later in the window if Bellerin continues to remain at the club.