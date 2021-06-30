Championship outfits Millwall, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough are all interested in a loan deal for Manchester City starlet Liam Delap, according to the Daily Express.

Delap is a regular in the Manchester City Under-23s side and made his debut for the senior team in September when he came off the bench in a 5-2 defeat against Leicester City in the Premier League.

The highly rated forward earned the Premier League 2 Player of the Season honours last term and is now tipped to leave on a loan spell this summer to garner valuable first team experience.

And it appears Delap will be not short of suitors should he leave the Etihad Stadium this summer as the Championship trio of Millwall, Cardiff and Middlesbrough are interested in his services

Delap joined Manchester City’s youth set-up from Derby County in the summer of 2019 and over the course of two seasons has caught the eye of senior boss Pep Guardiola.

Other than a handful of games with the Citizens’ first team, Delap is yet to clock up significant game time at senior level, which could change in the upcoming season.

In addition to his debut appearance for Manchester City, Delap made the bench five times for Guardiola’s team in the league last season while earning game time in the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

It remains to be seen where Delap will end up playing next season having generated serious interest from multiple Championship clubs.