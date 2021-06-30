AEK Athens have insisted they will not be making an offer to sign Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham, despite having held talks with him.

The Greek outfit have agreed personal terms with Ntcham and were under the impression that Celtic would terminate his contract to let him make a free transfer move.

However, the Glasgow giants have refused to allow the 25-year-old to leave for free despite the player not being in their plans, putting his transfer to AEK Athens in doubt.

It then emerged on Tuesday that the Greek top flight club are checking the possibility of making an offer to acquire the services of the central midfielder.

AEK Athens were said to be pondering putting in a bid for the Frenchman, but will not be proceeding with that plan, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

“We will not make an offer for Olivier Ntcham”, AEK Athens officials told Sportime.

The Greek outfit deciding against making an offer to Celtic for the former Manchester City youth star could mean the end of their pursuit of the player.

With a move to AEK Athens possibly off, it remains to be seen where the future lies for Ntcham, who has only one more year remaining on his deal with Celtic.