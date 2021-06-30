Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour will undergo a medical on Thursday ahead of joining Norwich City on loan this summer, according to talkSPORT.

The 20-year-old midfielder impressed with Scotland in the European Championship, particularly with his performance against England.

He struggled to get regular game time at Chelsea last season under Thomas Tuchel, but he remains highly rated at Stamford Bridge.

Several Premier League clubs showed an interest in him, but Norwich managed to strike a deal to sign him on loan.

Gilmour has agreed to move to Carrow Road and it has been claimed that he is pencilled in for a medical on Thursday.

Norwich will put him through the medical checks ahead of him signing a loan contract with the Canaries.

Gilmour has held talks with Daniel Farke and is believed to be convinced by the plan the Norwich manager sold to him.

He will hope to play regular first-team football next season and further develop as a player in the yellow of Norwich.

Gilmour is highly thought of at Chelsea and believe his long-term future is still at Stamford Bridge.