Everton’s director of football Marcel Brands admits he is looking for stability at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was appointed the club’s new manager.

The Toffees have finally managed to replace Carlo Ancelotti, appointing the Spanish manager on a three-year deal on Wednesday.

Brands is looking to work closely with Benitez and is clear he needs to support the new manager, which he will look to do to the best of his ability, while also helping with his experience.

Brands has been at Everton since 2018 and has thus worked with three different managers in Marco Silva, interim boss Duncan Ferguson for a brief period and then Ancelotti.

Now with Benitez, the Dutch director of football hopes that the club can enjoy some stability.

“Unfortunately, in the three years that I have been working for Everton, we have already had three different managers”, Brands told his club’s official site.

“Hopefully now with the new manager, we can create that [stability] for a longer period.

“My job is to support and to facilitate the manager, staff and football department as well as possible.

“Hopefully my experience will help him also.

“I think one of my most important strengths is that a manager can trust me, that I will always be honest.

“Integrity is, for me, a key word in working with people together – not only with the manager but also with the people around me.

“That’s what I have done in the past 25 years and that’s what I will always do – that I’m someone people can rely on and that’s what I will also do with Rafa.”

Benitez’s last job in management was in the Chinese Super League at Dalian Professional, while Everton will represent his third post in the Premier League following stints at Liverpool and Newcastle United.

His first game in charge for Everton will be against Southampton on 14th August.