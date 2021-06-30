FC Porto are scheduled to hold a meeting with the agent of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on Thursday.

The Portuguese giants are keen on landing Morelos and have already held talks to reach an agreement on personal terms with the Colombian.

They are pushing ahead with their swoop and, according to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, will hold a meeting with Morelos’ agent on Thursday.

It is claimed that the meeting will be decisive for the final details needed for agreement between the parties involved, with talks having progressed in a positive direction.

Porto already have an understanding with Morelos on a contract which will pay him just under €2m per season and will run for five years.

The Portuguese side are claimed to be prepared to pay between €10m and €12m for Morelos.

Morelos has set his heart on joining Porto and has made the Estadio do Dragao outfit his preferred destination.

It is suggested that Morelos has already told those close to him about his desire to play in Portugal.

Porto will look to make further big progress at the meeting on Thursday as they move towards capturing Morelos.