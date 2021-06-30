Sunderland star Aiden McGeady has expressed his desire to help the Black Cats earn promotion and continue playing for the club for as long as he can after signing a new deal.

The Wearside-based side have confirmed that McGeady will return to the Stadium of Light for the 2021/22 season, having signed a one-year deal with the club.

After putting pen to paper on a new deal with Sunderland, the winger returned to training on Wednesday and has set his eyes on helping them earn promotion next term.

Expressing his delight at signing a new contract, McGeady has revealed that he is determined to help the Black Cats earn their way back to the Championship.

McGeady, who feels his performances following Lee Johnson’s arrival have shown his commitment to the club, also expressed his desire to continue playing for Sunderland for as long as possible.

“I’m pleased to have signed a new contract at the club and I’m looking forward to the new season“, McGeady told Sunderland’s site.

“I’m happy at Sunderland and since returning to the team under Lee Johnson, I feel that my performances have shown that.

“We all know what the ambition is for next season and I’ve made no secret of the fact that I want to be part of the team that goes back up.

“My focus is to play and perform for Sunderland for as long as I can.”

McGeady scored six goals and provided 17 assists from 36 appearances across all competitions for Johnson’s side in the recently concluded campaign.