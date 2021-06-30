Ernesto Calisti is of the view that a return to Lazio could turn out to be a great opportunity for West Ham United star Felipe Anderson as his game suits new Biancocelesti coach Mauricio Sarri’s style of play.

Following a nightmare season on loan at FC Porto, Anderson is again linked with an exit this summer with Hammers tipped to be prepared to let him go.

Anderson’s former club Lazio are touted to be among his potential destinations and they are in talks to land the Brazilian.

Ex-Lazio star Calisti feels it would be a welcome return for Anderson if he returns to the Stadio Olimpico as he suits new manager Sarri’s style of play.

Calisti explained that Lazio have done a great job in appointing a top manger like Sarri and stressed it would be a great opportunity for Anderson to revive his career, provided he returns to the Italian capital.

“By choosing Sarri, the club has made a top [signing] and congratulations must be made to the club”, Calisti told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“Now the outgoing and incoming market must be considered, we must think about Sarri’s type of game.

“For the 4-3-3 or 4-3-1-2 you need suitable players.

“For now there are various names including that of Felipe Anderson: it would be a very welcome return and a great opportunity for him “

West Ham are currently looking for a fee in the €8m range for Anderson, while Lazio are claimed to be looking to either lower the price tag or work on an initial loan move.