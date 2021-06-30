Former Rangers star Eros Grezda has given his seal of approval to Rangers defender Nikola Katic, who sported a new hairstyle as the Gers kicked off pre-season training.

Following their title-winning campaign, the Scottish champions have begun preparations for the 2021/22 season, starting pre-season training this week.

Among the players that have reported back for training at the club is Katic, who missed the whole of last season due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Having endured a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the Croatia international has returned to training with the hopes of making up for lost time.

The 24-year-old took to social media to express his delight as he resumed training with Steven Gerrard’s side this week and wrote: “Buzzing.“

Katic, who has been on the club’s books since 2018, was seen sporting a new hairstyle and former Rangers man Grezda was quick to express his thoughts.

The Albania international gave his seal of approval to his former team-mate as he turned up for Rangers’ pre-season training with a new look.

Grezda joined Rangers in the same summer as Katic and shared the dressing room with the Croat for one-and-a-half years before re-joining NK Osijek in January 2020.

Grezda and Katic played six games together during their time at Ibrox.