Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has indicated that he is intrigued by how Rafael Benitez will fare at Everton moving forward.

Benitez has agreed on a three-year contract with Everton ahead of the club appointing him as their new manager.

The Spaniard arrived at Everton’s Finch Farm training base this morning and the club are expected to confirm his appointment later today.

The pursuit of Benitez has been criticised by a section of Everton fans who do not want the former Liverpool manager at Goodison Park.

Some Everton fans have come out against Benitez, but the club are convinced about appointing the Spaniard.

Everton are pressing ahead and Carragher, who won the Champions League at Liverpool under Benitez, conceded that he is interested in watching how things unfold at Goodison Park.

Asked about his feelings on Benitez becoming Everton manager, the former Red said on talkSPORT: “It is one of those ones where I will just sit back with a popcorn and watch it all unfold.”

Farhad Moshiri has ignored the fans’ objection to the club chasing Benitez and is now set to appoint him as their new manager.

Many believe Benitez will be walking a tightrope with Everton fans from the start given his history on Merseyside.