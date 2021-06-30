Stephen Craigan is of the view that the lack of players in the right-back position at Celtic may present an opportunity for Anthony Ralston to demonstrate his quality to new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The 22-year-old was limited to just one appearance for the Hoops in the Scottish Premiership in the 2020/21 campaign.

The right-back, who climbed up the youth ranks at Celtic, may see himself afforded more opportunities in the upcoming season due to the lack of players in his position at Parkhead at the moment.

Craigan insists that Ralston needs to take advantage of the situation that he finds himself in at the Glasgow club and seize the opportunity to display his quality to their new manager Postecoglou.

The Northern Irishman also suggested that at his age, Ralston may not have many more opportunities to prove that he is capable of being a regular at Parkhead.

Craigan said on The Go Radio Football Show Podcast: “Well it is [the case that defenders are being linked] and particularly [for] Celtic, because they need so many.

“At the minute they have got Tony [Anthony] Ralston, who extended his deal by a year. He must be 22, 23 and if you are not an established Celtic player by then, you wonder if it is ever going to come.

“It seems a shame to probably say it, but has he been signed for a numbers game because they don’t have another right-back at the club? So if they want to start pre-season games, they need someone to play in that position.

“So ultimately for him, it may not be ideal, but it gives him another opportunity to go and show the new manager what he can do.

“So he has to make sure he goes and grabs it.”

It remains to be seen if Ralston can step up to the plate and establish himself as the first-choice right-back at Celtic under Postecoglou.