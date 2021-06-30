Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has wished new manager Nuno Espirito Santo luck and stressed the need for the club to move on and recreate the spirit they had under Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs spoke to a host of potential managers looking for a replacement for Jose Mourinho and Nuno was not considered as a candidate when he departed Wolves.

However, Tottenham have now turned to Nuno and brought him in as they look to push back towards the top four in the Premier League next season.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is keen to see the side get back to the style and identity of former boss Pochettino and club legend Roberts is on the same page.

The appointment has pleased Roberts, who hopes that with the help of Nuno the Lilywhites will be able to create that wonderful spirit they had under former manager Pochettino.

“Good Luck Nuno”, Roberts wrote on Twitter.

“I have been told you are a wonderful man-manager I wish you good luck and COYS!

“No player is bigger than Tottenham Hotspur and it is time for us to move on and create the wonderful spirit again we had under Poch.”

Nuno left Wolves at the end of last season after he and the club decided to part ways by mutual agreement.

His first game in charge will be a tough one, at home against Manchester City on 15th August.