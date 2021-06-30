Former England star Gary Neville has insisted that Jordan Pickford is a different player for the Three Lions than when he features in Everton colours.

Pickford made a fine save from a brilliant shot from Germany’s Kai Havertz when the score was still 0-0 and England eventually went on to win the game 2-0 to progress to the quarter-finals of the European Championship.

The 27-year-old also made crucial saves against Scotland and Croatia in the group stage and has played a massive part in England not conceding a single goal in the tournament yet.

His form at Everton has been up and down over recent seasons and Neville conceded that he has been critical of his performances at club level.

But the former defender believes he looks a completely different goalkeeper when he puts on the England colours and feels he is definitely the Three Lions’ player of the tournament thus far.

Neville took to Twitter and wrote: “My Man of the Match last night was Jordan Pickford and I also think he’s been England’s player of the tournament so far.

“I’ve been critical of him with Everton but with England, he’s a different player!”

Everton will hope to see Pickford improve consistency at club level as well and repay the trust they have shown in him.