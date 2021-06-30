Leeds United are working on finalising a payment structure with Cagliari over a move for midfielder Nahitan Nandez, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Whites are on the hunt for a new midfielder and are heavily linked with a move for Cagliari star Nandez, although there are conflicting claims over whether Leeds are pursuing a deal for him.

The midfielder’s agent has confirmed an English club have enquired about his client, amid links with Leeds.

Nandez has a €36m release clause in his current deal at Cagliari and it has been suggested Leeds are currently not in a position to fork out that amount.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Leeds are working on reaching an agreement for Nandez with Cagliari, which would see them pay the fee in two installments.

Cagliari supremo Tommaso Giulini is not warm to the idea of receiving payments in installments, but Leeds’ hierarchy are hoping their good relationship with the Italians will help their cause.

Leeds are getting close to sealing a deal for Nandez, with only the payment structures and the finer details of the agreement left to be ironed out, it is suggested.

In addition to Nandez, the Yorkshire outfit are also tipped to be close to wrapping up a deal for Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo as they look to bolster their squad ahead of a second season back in the Premier League.