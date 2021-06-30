Leeds United have not followed up on initial discussions over signing West Brom winger Matheus Pereira, according to the Daily Express.

West Brom failed in their quest for Premier League survival last season but one player who shone even during the disappointing season was Pereira.

The winger’s impressive performances saw him receive Premier League attention in the form of the Whites, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The player’s agent has been looking at options for Pereira to move on from the Hawthorns.

Leeds could have been an option for Pereira, however they have not followed up on initial talks about him and look set to focus their attention elsewhere.

Pereira signed for West Brom permanently in summer last year after a season-long loan in the 2019/20 campaign.

In his debut season in the Premier League, Pereira made 33 appearances for the Baggies and scored eleven goals.

The winger’s contract with West Brom runs until the end of the 2023/24 season and if no move happens this summer he may have to return to playing Championship football even after an impressive debut season in the Premier League.