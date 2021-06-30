Former Newcastle United star James Perch has insisted that the Magpies’ model of recruitment is wrong and suggested that they should learn from Leicester City.

Having plied his trade for the Tyneside-based side for three years between 2010 and 2013, Perch is aware of how the club function under Mike Ashley.

The 35-year-old, who now plays for League Two outfit Mansfield Town, is of the view that the recruitment model in place at Newcastle is wrong.

Perch pointed out how the Magpies look to sell players for a significant amount of money after buying them cheaply and explained that does not always yield results.

The Englishman suggested that Newcastle should learn from Leicester, who sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United and brought in Caglar Soyuncu and Wesley Fofana for £19m and £31.5m respectively.

“If you look at Leicester, they sold [Harry] Maguire and bought [Caglar] Soyuncu and [Wesley] Fofana“, Perch told Planet Football.

“They’re now consistently challenging for Europe.

“Newcastle’s model is the wrong one; they think they can buy cheap and sell high and it doesn’t work like that.“

Having seen how Newcastle are run under Ashley directly, Perch is of the view that things will get more frustrating for the fans of the club.

“I was frustrated with the manager and owner at the time and, keeping tabs on it since, things only seem to have got worse so I can see where fans are coming from“, he said.

“They’ll only grow more frustrated and I can understand.

“I saw how things worked first hand.”

With Ashley continuing to attract more criticism, there has been talk of the English businessman selling Newcastle, but any such deal is yet to materialise.