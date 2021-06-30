Nuno Espirito Santo and Tottenham Hotspur football managing director Fabio Paratici have guaranteed Daniel Levy the club will be playing an attacking brand of football, according to football.london.

Spurs appears to be set to wrap up their long and arduous hunt for Jose Mourinho’s successor as they are close to sealing a deal with former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno.

Mourinho was at times on the receiving end of a criticism from the Tottenham faithful for his more defensive focused style of play and Levy has promised he will be roping in a manager with a free-flowing, attacking brand of football.

Spurs’ hierarchy saw talks with multiple candidates come undone but now Nuno is set to take over at the club, with Paratici pushing to hire him.

Levy was not convinced Nuno, who is known for a counter-attacking style, ticked all the requirements of the boss he wanted at the north London giants, but the Portuguese, with Paratici’s backing, has managed to win the Spurs chief over.

Nuno and Paratici have guaranteed Levy that the club will be championing an attack focused style of play from next season onwards.

The 47-year-old’s willingness to work with young players and academy talents is also believed to have played a factor in convincing Levy he is the man for the Spurs hot-seat.

Nuno will be looking to make an early impression in his time as Spurs boss to win over any sceptical fans.