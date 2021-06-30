Rafael Benitez is at Everton’s Finch Farm training base ahead of him becoming the next Toffees manager, according to Sky Sports News.

Everton are moving ahead with their plan to appoint Benitez as their new manager despite protests from a section of the fans.

The Spaniard agreed on a three-year contract with Everton on Tuesday and the move is set to be rubberstamped.

Benitez moved into Everton’s Finch Farm training base this morning ahead of him officially putting pen to paper on a contract with the club.

Everton conducted several rounds of interviews with Spaniard and the move is believed to be driven by owner Farhad Moshiri.

The Everton supremo has ignored protests from some fans around the contentious pursuit of Benitez and is set to get the appointment sorted out today.

A section of the Everton fans have publicly denounced the Toffees chasing Benitez’s signature this summer and a banner threatening him not to sign was recently put up at what those involved thought was his house.

His history with Liverpool and some of the comments he made about Everton previously made him unpalatable to some Everton supporters.

With Benitez on the verge of being confirmed as Everton manager, it remains to be seen how he is received in the first game at Goodison Park next season.