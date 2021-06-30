Newcastle United new boy Remi Savage has revealed he feels it is the right time to open a new chapter in his career, having left his boyhood club Liverpool.

Savage, who joined Liverpool at the age of five, climbed through the ranks at the club and was a regular in the Reds Under-23s set-up.

The Magpies succeeded in snapping Savage up on a free transfer on Wednesday, despite Liverpool offering him a new one-year deal.

Savage, who was in and out of the Reds Under-23s starting eleven last term, has revealed he wanted to open a new chapter in his budding career and felt it was the right time to leave Anfield and take on a new challenge.

The 19-year-old added that he hopes to bring leadership to the Magpies squad and vowed he is ready to give his all for his new club.

“It’s a new challenge and it’s good to maybe get out of my comfort zone and move to a new club – and a massive club as well”, Savage told Newcastle’s official site.

“Hopefully I can show everyone what I’ve got, and progress with Newcastle.

“I feel like it was the right time for a new chapter and hopefully I can push on from here.

“I’d like to bring leadership, and hopefully keep the goals out of the net – that’s the main job, really!

“I’ll give it my all and hopefully enjoy my time here, and push on as well.”

In addition to Savage, Newcastle have also confirmed that they have snapped up centre-back Charlie Wiggett from Chelsea and striker Cameron Ferguson from Tranmere Rovers.