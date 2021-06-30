Tottenham Hotspur are amongst a host of clubs to have enquired about goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, who is set to depart Atalanta this summer, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The 26-year-old, who played youth football for Manchester United, made 32 appearances for Atalanta in all competitions in the 2020/21 campaign.

Despite having two years left on his contract with Atalanta, Gollini looks set to leave the Bergamo outfit this season, with multiple clubs keen on his signature.

The Bologna-native’s performances have attracted interest from Italian clubs in the likes of Lazio, Inter and Roma.

It is claimed that Tottenham have joined the race to secure the services of the Italian shot-stopper, with the north-London side making an enquiry.

Tottenham football managing director Fabio Paratici is claimed to be an admirer of Gollini and also maintains a good relationship with his agent.

Paulo Gazzaniga’s departure to Elche opens up a spot in the Tottenham squad for Gollini, who could slot in as deputy for Spurs captain Hugo Lloris if he joins the north London club.

It remains to be seen if Spurs can tempt Gollini to join their goalkeeping ranks and convince him to turn down a potential stay in his homeland.