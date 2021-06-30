Tottenham Hotspur are set to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach before the weekend and want him to be ready to take training when Spurs’ non-international players return for pre-season, according to football.london.

The north London outfit relieved Jose Mourinho of his duties in April and have been on the lookout for a new head coach to take charge of the club since.

Tottenham held talks with several candidates, including Antonio Conte, Gennaro Gattuso and Paulo Fonseca, but those negotiations did not prove to be fruitful.

However, Spurs’ long hunt for a new manager appears to be coming to an end, with former Wolves boss Nuno being lined up as Mourinho’s replacement.

Tottenham have zeroed in on Nuno as the candidate to take charge of the club are expected to announce the Portuguese tactician as their new head coach before the weekend.

It is said that the Premier League club want the 47-year-old to be ready to take charge of training when their non-international players report for pre-season.

Several of Tottenham’s stars, including Harry Kane, are still with their respective national teams, but a host of players are scheduled to report back for pre-season training on Monday.

With Spurs close to appointing Nuno as their new boss, they could also now turn their attention towards strengthening their squad ahead of the new season.