Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has revealed that the club’s aim is to be competing towards the top end of the table and win trophies and is of the view with the appointment of Rafael Benitez they will give themselves the best chance to achieve that.

The Toffees’ month-long attempt to replace Carlo Ancelotti finally came to an end when they announced the former Newcastle United boss as their new manager on a three-year contract on Wednesday.

Giving the fans an idea as to how they finally made the decision to appoint Benitez, the club’s majority shareholder divulged that the 61-year-old impressed with his knowledge and experience.

Moreover, the passion and hunger of Benitez to be the man-in-charge at Goodison Park also turned out to be crucial, according to Moshiri.

“Rafa impressed us greatly with his knowledge and experience but, above all, the passion and hunger he showed to join our Club”, Moshiri told his club’s official site.

“We are appointing Rafa because we believe he will bring success to our Club and to Evertonians.

“To put it simply – we need to be competing at the top-end of the league and to be winning trophies.

“Rafa is a proven winner with huge experience in coaching internationally and we have secured the best man to achieve that for us.”

Everton will look to make improvements to their tenth-place finish when they kick off their campaign under the former Liverpool manager in August.