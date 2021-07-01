Former Celtic striker John Hartson has tipped Leigh Griffiths to have a brilliant season after he signed a new contract with the club.

Griffiths had a difficult last season at Celtic where he was a bit-part player under Neil Lennon and there were complaints from some about his fitness and overall commitment.

His lack of game time saw Griffiths miss the chance to be in the Scotland squad for the European Championship and he was widely expected to leave Celtic this summer.

But new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou spoke with the player and decided against selling the forward despite his poor last season.

Griffiths has signed a new one-year contract to stay at Celtic and Hartson is now expecting big things from the Bhoy in the 2021/22 campaign.

The former Celtic star is certain that the forward will get back to his goalscoring best under Postecoglou.

Hartson took to Twitter and wrote: “Fancy Griff for 25 goals next season.”

Griffiths scored just seven times for Celtic in all competitions last season and made the same number of starts in the Scottish Premiership.