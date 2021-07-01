Paris Saint-Germain are making progress in their bid to bring Moise Kean back to the Parc des Princes from Everton this summer.

The 21-year-old joined PSG on loan last summer on the back of an underwhelming debut campaign at Goodison Park and regained his form in the French capital.

Kean scored 17 goals and provided one assist from 41 appearances across all competitions for PSG last season, impressing those at the Ligue 1 club.

The French giants are keen to sign the striker on another loan deal, but have not been able to reach an agreement with Everton, who were claimed to want around €45m for his sale.

However, according to French journalist Saber Desfarges, talks between Everton and PSG over a new loan deal for Kean are now heading in the right direction.

Everton were claimed to be in no rush to make a decision over Kean when they were on the hunt for a new manager to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who left the club for Real Madrid last month.

Now, with Rafael Benitez appointed as the club’s new manager, the Toffees could be ready to make a final decision on Kean’s future.

PSG’s hopes are further boosted because it is claimed that Kean does not want to consider playing his football anywhere else in the forthcoming season.

And PSG will hope that Benitez will sign off on a deal to let Kean return to Paris.