Glenn Hoddle feels that Andriy Yarmolenko is a different player for the Ukraine than he is for West Ham, even though he often turns on the style for the Hammers.

The 31-year-old has been on West Ham’s books since 2018, but has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter, amassing just 362 minutes of Premier League football last season.

However, Yarmolenko has been in fine for the Ukraine national team at the ongoing European Championship, scoring and providing assists for two goals each.

As the West Ham man gears up to lock horns with England in the quarter-finals of the tournament, Hoddle has provided his thoughts on the winger.

Hoddle explained that Yarmolenko does well for West Ham coming off the bench, but insisted that he is even better when he steps on the pitch as a Ukraine player.

“Yarmolenko is a wonderful player for his country“, Hoddle told Betfair.

“He does well for West Ham coming off the bench, but he looks a different player when he plays for his country, he’s confident and wants to play with a swagger.“

Yarmolenko, who has entered the final year of his contract with West Ham, faces an uncertain future at the club and could have a decision to make when he returns from international duty.