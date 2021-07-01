Leeds United starlet Joe Gelhardt has revealed a tough programme set for him during his break means he is feeling the sharpest and fittest he has ever felt.

Gelhardt is a highly rated talent at Leeds and will be looking to catch the eye of Marcelo Bielsa over the course of pre-season.

Leeds have made sure that Gelhardt has not taken his foot off the gas despite being away on holiday and he feels he is reaping the rewards of a tough programme.

“I feel good”, the young striker told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We had a tough off-season programme, so it was tough physically, but if it gets you right then it’s got to be done. I feel the sharpest and fittest I think I’ve ever felt to be fair.”

Gelhardt has seen a number of the Leeds players he trained with last season in action at Euro 2020 this summer and admits rubbing shoulders with them is a learning experience.

“It’s unbelievable how much can you learn from them, even just watching them play. It’s a pleasure to even train with them and be in the same building as them,

“They are all top players you learn so much day in day out from them.”

Leeds sent a number of Under-23s stars out on loan spells last season and the jury is out on whether they will keep Gelhardt at Elland Road over the summer or sanction a loan exit in a bid to speed his development.