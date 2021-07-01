Seamus Coleman has revealed he just wants to go back to Everton and begin pre-season training as soon as possible, while stressing his is calm about talks over a new contract with the Toffees.

The Toffees first pre-season training sessions are set to begin next week under new boss Rafael Benitez, who has replaced Carlo Ancelotti.

Although not all the players will be available to the Spaniard in his initial days in charge at the club, Toffees skippers Coleman is expected to be among those that will be present at Finch Farm.

And Coleman has revealed he is pining to go back to Everton and impress during pre-season to ensure he will be in and around the squad in the upcoming campaign.

The right-back also added that he is continuing his talks with Everton over extending his stint and stressed the negotiations are going smoothly.

Asked whether there would be new deal on the table for him soon, Coleman told Off The Ball: “I have been talking, I have been taking to the club over the last little while.

“Listen I am in no panic, not knocking down any doors to sign any deals and I mean that with the best possible respect to Everton.

“I have come in and I am really happy there and work hard like I did when I come over as a 20-year-old.

“Nothing has changed, I want to get every last ounce of energy that I have left in me and play as long as I possibly can.

“We will see what that brings but yes, I have been speaking to the club and we will see where we go from there and ultimately, I just want to go back.

“I am only thinking of pre-season really, going back and working as hard as I possibly can and trying to impress and make sure I am in and around the plans next season.“

Everton have included a trip to USA to take part in the Florida Cup in late July as part of their pre-season schedule, while they will also take on Manchester United in friendly a week prior to the opening game of 2021/22 Premier League campaign.