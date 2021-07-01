Former Newcastle United star Siem de Jong is of the view that these are interesting times for the Magpies, with continued takeover chatter, and admits he may go back to the club in the future.

De Jong joined Newcastle from Ajax in the summer of 2014, but returned to the Dutch top flight three years later after struggling to make an impact at St. James’ Park.

The Dutchman put an end to his association with the Tyneside-based outfit four years ago, but the club still hold a special place in his heart.

Though he is no longer a Newcastle player, De Jong is keen to see the Magpies do well and is also eager to return to the city in a few years’ time.

The 32-year-old is aware of the talk about the prospective takeover of Newcastle and feels these are interesting times for everyone associated with the club.

“I still hope Newcastle do well“, De Jong told Chronicle Live.

“I haven’t been back and I was thinking I might go back in a few years just to see how it is there.

“I enjoyed my time there.

“There was a lot of nice people and I don’t regret being there, I just hoped it was different.

“I still hope Newcastle does well and I saw the articles about the takeover and it could be interesting times!“

There has been talk of Mike Ashley selling Newcastle to a potential buyer, but a deal is yet to materialise.