Rodrigo is hoping to feel the benefits of a full pre-season at Leeds United this summer as he looks to kick on in his second campaign at the club.

The Whites announced the signing of the Spanish international late last August, meaning that he missed out on a big chunk of the club’s pre-season.

Rodrigo thinks that when a player switches clubs it is vital to have a full pre-season, though he still feels he enjoyed a good campaign last term.

This time though, it promises to be better, the 30-year-old feels, as he will have more time to prepare himself for the forthcoming season.

“For everyone, the pre-season is really important, especially when you arrive new at a club because you have time to prepare yourself, you have to adapt to the team”, Rodrigo told BBC Radio Leeds.

“It’s true that last season wasn’t like this, but it doesn’t matter, it was a good season also.

“But it’s true that this year I will have more time to prepare myself for the season.”

Rodrigo saw his performances criticised by some fans at points last season and will want to make sure he hits the ground running next term.

The Spaniard has operated mainly in the number 10 role due to Patrick Bamford holding down the lone striker position.