Legendary former manager Fabio Capello feels that Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips reflects the tactical qualities of Marcelo Bielsa and is not like Andrea Pirlo.

Phillips has flourished under Bielsa and become one of the top holding midfielders in the country as well as breaking into the England team.

In Bielsa’s first season in charge of the Whites, Phillips made the Championship Team of the Year and after being promoted to the Premier League, the midfielder impressed in his debut campaign in the top flight.

Phillips has been dubbed the Yorkshire Pirlo by fans, but Capello thinks those comparisons are wide of the mark.

The legendary former Italian tactician expressed his opinion that Phillips reflects the tactical qualities of Bielsa and the Leeds boss has made him the best modern midfielder he has had the pleasure of watching.

Capello told the Daily Mail: “Phillips is not like Pirlo and he will never be.

“He is a much faster and more aggressive player, of good quality but he is not Andrea’s heir.

“He reflects a lot the tactical qualities of Marcelo Bielsa.

“At Leeds with Bielsa, Phillips has really grown a lot and today he is the best modern midfielder I have seen on the pitch – but no one should compare him to Pirlo.”

Phillips’ form for Leeds has seen him called up to the England squad for the first time in a major tournament and he has been a regular starter in the European Championship for the Three Lions.