Billy Gilmour has agreed to join Norwich City on loan, with the strong relationship between Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Canaries manager Daniel Farke playing a key role in the transfer, according to the Times.

The 20-year-old is considered to be among the brightest youngsters at Stamford Bridge and boss Tuchel is keen for him to get regular first team football in the upcoming campaign.

Chelsea were looking to send him out on loan and Premier League new boys Norwich emerged as his top destination.

The midfielder has agreed to link up with Canaries boss Farke in the upcoming season as he seeks to play top flight football regularly.

Gilmour had drawn admiring glances from multiple clubs this summer, but the strong relationship between Tuchel and his countryman Farke played a key role in the starlet agreeing to move to Carrow Road.

The Scot is expected to be given a key role at Norwich as Farke aims to ensure his club maintain their top flight status in the upcoming season.

Gilmour caught the eye on the international stage recently when he played for Scotland against England in the European Championship.

The midfielder will be determined to kick on with his development next season under the watchful eye of Farke at Norwich.