Leeds United have made an enquiry about PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke, who is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund, according to the Evening Standard.

The Yorkshire-based club are yet to make their first signing of the summer, but are said to be closing in on the acquisition of Junior Firpo from Barcelona.

Leeds could speed up their recruitment drive once the left-back has completed his move, with an attacker potentially the next player to come in through the door at Elland Road.

The Whites have been linked with moves for Club Brugge’s Noa Lang and Hertha Berlin’s Matheus Cunha, but they also appear to hold an interest in PSV Eindhoven star Madueke.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are said to be among the host of clubs to have made enquiries for the former Tottenham Hotspur youth star.

Leeds’ Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Italian top flight giants AC Milan have also enquired about 19-year-old Madueke, who joined PSV Eindhoven from Spurs in 2018.

However, Leeds and other suitors could face significant competition for the winger, with Borussia Dortmund eyeing him as a potential replacement for Manchester United bound Jadon Sancho.

Madueke, who scored nine goals and provided eight assists across all competitions last term, could cost a heft pricy as PSV Eindhoven are not open to selling him.