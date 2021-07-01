Manchester City starlet James Trafford has insisted that it was the right time for him to leave the club as he makes his way to Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan deal.

Trafford started his career at Carlisle United before moving to Manchester City, where he made eleven appearances last season in the Premier League 2 to help his side lift the Division One title.

After his efforts for the Citizens’ Under-23s last season, Trafford has joined Accrington on a season-long loan in a bid to further his progress as a player.

The young shot-stopper revealed that in conjunction with the goalkeeping team at Manchester City he came to the decision that it was the right time for him to go out on loan.

Speaking to the Accrington’s official site, Trafford said: “Me and the goalkeeping staff at City have always felt this was the right time to come out on loan after my second year as a scholar.

“I am really excited.

“I used to play against Accrington at Carlisle and you always look out for them in the league.”

Trafford revealed that he felt fortunate to be a part of the Manchester City senior squad last season and insisted that at the Etihad it is necessary to level up because of the world-class players one has to train with.

“This season I was lucky enough to progress into the first team quite a lot”, Trafford added.

“I have been involved with them throughout the season, I was involved in the Champions League, I was on the bench for the semi-final so there have been lots of good experiences.

“You learn a lot as a person when you go to a club like City, going to different schools, and as a goalkeeper, training with the best players in the world so you have to match their levels.”

Trafford will be hoping that with a move to League One side, he will get increased first-team experience and come back to the Etihad a much-more improved goalkeeper.