Ferran Torres has revealed he had to comply with the decision of his club Manchester City and did not argue when they opted to not let him join the Spain squad for this summer’s Olympic Games.

The Spanish Football Federation were unsuccessful in their efforts to add Torres to their squad for the upcoming Olympic Games as his club Manchester City refused their request.

As the Olympic Games fall outside the international match calendar set by FIFA, clubs are under no legal obligation to release their players, and the Citizens have blocked Torres from taking part in the tournament.

Torres revealed that he did not argue with his club as he has to comply with their decision and added that a player needs a holiday after a busy season.

Asked whether he would have wanted Manchester City to allow him to join the Spain Olympic team, Torres told Spanish daily AS: “I have not argued. I have to conform.

“It is true that a player needs a vacation because the season is long and you need to take a break.

“We are experiencing a very beautiful, very intense European Championship and the holidays will come.”

Torres admitted a chance to represent his country in the Olympics would have been a unique opportunity for him, but stressed he cannot dwell on it and needs to focus on the upcoming Euro 2020 clash against Switzerland.

“For me it was a unique opportunity.

“Every player dreams of playing in the Olympics once.

“There is no time to lament, you have to be focused here on the European Championship and take on Switzerland with the utmost enthusiasm.”

Torres has scored eight goals in his first 15 games for Spain, with two strikes coming in the ongoing European Championship, a tally he will be determined to improve when his team take on Switzerland on Friday in the quarter-finals