Newcastle United could return with an improved bid for defender Dion Sanderson, who has rejected a new contract offer at Wolves, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old defender spent last season on loan at League One side Sunderland and impressed those at the club with his performances.

Lee Johnson’s side are keen to take Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light, though their rivals Newcastle also want Sanderson.

The Magpies have put in a bid of around £1m for Sanderson, which has been turned down by Wolves.

And it is claimed that Newcastle could return with a fresh proposal, even though they are operating with a limited transfer budget this summer.

Sanderson is said to have turned down a contract offer from Wolves, but the club remain positive about convincing the centre-back to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The 21-year-old has one year left on his current deal with Wanderers, but the Premier League club have an option to extend it by another year and talks are ongoing.

However, Newcastle could test Wolves’ resolve with an improved offer for the defender.

The Magpies’ previous bid is said to be considerably lower than Wolves’ valuation of the player and it remains to be seen if they convince the club to sanction a deal with an improved offer.