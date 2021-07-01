Newcastle United’s initial bid for Sunderland defensive target Dion Sanderson has been termed miles off the mark by Wolves, according to The Athletic.

Sanderson spent last season on loan at Sunderland and the Black Cats are interested in taking him back to the Stadium of Light.

The League One club have already failed with a bid to sign him, but the situation has turned complicated for them due to the involvement of their rivals Newcastle.

The Magpies are interested in taking the centre-back to St. James’ Park, but their initial bid of around £1m has also been knocked back by Wolves.

It has been claimed that the offer fell well short of what Wolves want if they are to sell him this summer.

Newcastle are expected to table a fresh offer for him, but Wolves are keen to see the defender sign a new contract.

Sanderson’s current deal expires in 2022, though Wolves retain an option to extend it by one more year.

The Premier League outfit are hopeful that they will be able to agree on terms for a new deal for Sanderson.

Wolves would prefer to loan him out to a Championship club this summer instead of selling the defender to a Premier League rival such as Newcastle.