Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes Tottenham Hotspur’s appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager has the same feeling as when they brought in Mauricio Pochettino from Southampton in 2014.

Tottenham’s long and painful search for a new manager came to an end on Wednesday night when they confirmed the appointment of Nuno as their new manager.

The Portuguese has signed a two-year contract with an option of another year and will start pre-season training with the Spurs players on Monday.

There are fears that the former Wolves boss could be too pragmatic for Tottenham but Daniel Levy has been assured about his commitment to good football by managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

Jordan claimed that Nuno’s arrival at Spurs has the same feeling when the club brought in Pochettino eight years ago ahead of a brilliant period for the north London side.

He feels the Portuguese has had the same level of success as Pochettino at that stage of his career and stressed that the new Spurs boss could be better managed by the club hierarchy.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Espirito Santo sort of falls into the Pochettino camp where he had a level of success at Southampton that afforded him the opportunity to go to Spurs.

“But not a level of success that makes him impossible to make him realise that the opportunity is as much his as Tottenham’s in getting him.

“You have got that sort of feel of Pochettino appointment coming to Spurs, you have got the same sort of feel about Santo coming from Wolves who are a great football club with great history.

“But Tottenham Hotspur are a different level.

“With the greatest of respect to Wolves, they are a different level of expectations, they have got a new stadium, and they have levels of achievements in recent times that of knocking on the doors of the level of success that Wolves would hope and aspire to get to.”

Tottenham did try and fail to bring Pochettino back at the club earlier in the summer.