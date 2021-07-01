Rangers academy head Craig Mulholland believes that Josh McPake, who will go out on loan to Morecambe next season, is ready for life in League One after putting pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the Gers.

The 19-year-old has now agreed a new contract with the Gers that sees him extend his stay at Ibrox until the summer of 2024.

The Rangers winger spent the second-half of last season on loan at Harrogate Town, where he made 23 appearances in League Two and scored four goals.

With the Coatbridge-native slated to go out on loan to League One outfit Morecambe next season, Mulholland believes that he is ready for the step up in competition from the last campaign.

Mulholland insists that a spell in League One will provide an adequate challenge for the youngster and an opportunity for him to impress his Rangers manager.

“We are delighted that Josh has extended his contract and now moves up a league in England from League Two to League One”, Mulholland told Rangers’ official site.

“He has matured massively in the last 12 months as a person and as a player and this is reflected in significant improvements to his physical conditioning and his performance levels in competitive first-team football, albeit we still think there is lots to come.

“There were a number of options available to Josh, however we believe moving to League One and playing against some big clubs provides the correct challenge which he needs to meet head on in order to contribute to success at his loan club and impress the manager here at Rangers.

“Everyone at the club wishes him well on this next important step in his journey.”

It remains to be seen how the youngster will fare next season as he looks set to depart for Morecambe.